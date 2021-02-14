US Bancorp DE Sells 7,682 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

