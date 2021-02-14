US Bancorp DE Sells 8,327 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.