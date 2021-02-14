US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

