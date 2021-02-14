USDJ Market Capitalization Achieves $14.12 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00263434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00082642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00072955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00193104 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,866.00 or 0.83373529 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,811,928 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

