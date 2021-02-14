USDK (USDK) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.49 million and approximately $185.83 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097342 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.93 or 0.92020380 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059454 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

