USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,230.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $649,559.33 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,957.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.37 or 0.01399932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00482507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00038790 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004184 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.