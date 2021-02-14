USDx stablecoin One Day Volume Reaches $5,513.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,735.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.60 or 0.01497066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.81 or 0.00545418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00042610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004008 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

