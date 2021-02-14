Utrust Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Utrust has a total market cap of $189.84 million and approximately $28.08 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00905946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.57 or 0.04910473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

