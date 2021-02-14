UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 37.4% in January

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 14th total of 288,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 888,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTSI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $74.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.44.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

