V-ID Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.40 or 0.00989810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00051812 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.01 or 0.05247974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000183 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

