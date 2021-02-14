Vai (VAI) Price Tops $1.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Vai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $171.63 million and $8.50 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00276852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00084422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00091870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.65 or 0.90337114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00184983 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 171,486,302 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

