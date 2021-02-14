Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Vail Resorts worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

MTN opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.93.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

