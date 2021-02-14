Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Vail Resorts worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 910.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.93.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $287.37 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.58 and a 200-day moving average of $247.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

