Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Financial Review

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

19.0% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.54 -$97.03 million N/A N/A Vale $37.57 billion 2.39 -$1.68 billion $1.60 10.94

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vale.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -90.08% -20.73% -7.41% Vale 7.33% 25.65% 10.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Vale 0 1 14 0 2.93

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.49%. Vale has a consensus target price of $15.70, suggesting a potential downside of 10.26%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Vale.

Summary

Vale beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.