Validity (VAL) Price Up 73.3% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Validity has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00190732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.90 or 0.85951377 BTC.

Validity’s total supply is 4,235,671 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,341 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

