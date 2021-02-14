Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 12,433 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 181.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

