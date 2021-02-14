Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce sales of $725.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.20 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $683.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

VMI stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.45. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $225.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

