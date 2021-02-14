Valor Token (VALOR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $859,379.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $859,379.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.00991922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.29 or 0.05354696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

