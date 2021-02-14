Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases 1,188 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,152,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,408,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

