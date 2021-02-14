VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 69.7% in January

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the January 14th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 146,587 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 114,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

