VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 69.7% in January

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the January 14th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.