Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.63. 342,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $188.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

