Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 6,961,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.