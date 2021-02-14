Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 204,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $56.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

