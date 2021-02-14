Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 788,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 225.7% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $268.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

