Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $236.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

