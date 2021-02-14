Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $177.09 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $177.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

