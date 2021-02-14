Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

