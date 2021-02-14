Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.14% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.