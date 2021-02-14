Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 426.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $262.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.