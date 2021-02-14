Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 70.2% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 894,600 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the January 14th total of 525,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.