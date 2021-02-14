Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

