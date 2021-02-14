Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Lowered by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $302.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.