Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,589. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87.

