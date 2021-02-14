Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $207.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

