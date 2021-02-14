Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VPU opened at $137.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.