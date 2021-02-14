Vanilla Network (VNLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $3.95 or 0.00008080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 1,732.3% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $347,778.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00276852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00084422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00091870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.65 or 0.90337114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00184983 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

