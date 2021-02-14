Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 2,517 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $267.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.