Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 2,517 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BABA opened at $267.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
