Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $85.86 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $85.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.