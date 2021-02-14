Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,192,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 317,688 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,847,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 497,651 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.