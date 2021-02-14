Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the period. BP makes up 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BP by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 490,789 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

Shares of BP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

