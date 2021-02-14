Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 10.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $336.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $336.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.