Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 125,433 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.