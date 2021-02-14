Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $463.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $464.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.72 and its 200 day moving average is $384.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

