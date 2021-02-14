Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

