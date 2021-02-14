Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

