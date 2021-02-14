Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,863,000 after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

