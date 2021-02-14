Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to post $361.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $365.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,017,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

