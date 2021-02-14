Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 817,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 927,148 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212,659 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 209,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,556 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

