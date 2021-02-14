Veil (VEIL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,948.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $922,622.48 and $20,948.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.51 or 1.00161406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00478424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.75 or 0.00966136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00230238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

