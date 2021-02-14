Velas (VLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.10 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $87.10 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001424 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

